President Sheikh Mohamed meets delegation heads at Cop28

President Sheikh Mohamed met with several heads of delegations at Cop28 on Thursday.

He had one-to-one meetings with Paraguay President Santiago Pena, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Deng Xijun, Chinese Special Envoy on the sidelines of the global climate summit at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the delegates' respective countries, along with regional and international issues of mutual interest, state news agency Wam reported.

The meetings also focused on Cop28 and the importance of co-operation and collective action among participants to reach significant results that strengthen climate action globally.

The meetings were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US and several ministers and senior officials from the state delegations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Ahmed visited the Ethiopian Pavilion at Cop28, which displayed the country’s experience in implementing a Green Legacy Initiative, developing renewable energy and other sustainability initiatives.