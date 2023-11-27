Hostages released in four-day truce, suspected hate crime in Vermont, US - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

A total of 13 Israeli hostages, one Russian-Israeli, three Thai nationals and 39 Palestinian detainees were released in the latest swap during the four-day truce in the Israel-Gaza war.

Three 20-year-old students of Palestinian descent, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, were shot on Saturday night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, Vermont, in a suspected hate crime.

The countdown continues to Cop28, the annual global climate conference, which begins in expo City Dubai on November 30.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed joined thousands of race fans at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, as the Formula One season reached the finishing line at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.