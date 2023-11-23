Geert Wilders to be next leader of Netherlands, car explosion at Niagara Falls - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam populist could become the next leader of the Netherlands, after a massive parliamentary election victory for his Party.

Two people were killed in a car explosion which took place on the US side of a bridge connecting the two countries at Niagara Falls.

The Scottish Parliament backed a First Minister Humza Yousaf’s motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Gary Lineker, the BBC’s highest paid-presenter, could again be in trouble with the broadcaster because of his social media activity.