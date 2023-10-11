Over 263,000 people displaced in Gaza, Israeli emergency government approved - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

As war continues between Israel and Gaza, more than 263,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the UN has estimated.

All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said.

Gaza's healthcare system is collapsing as Israeli air strikes deliberately hit medical facilities, the enclave's health ministry has said. It confirmed that 900 people had been killed.

As the overall death toll has risen to nearly 1,800, Israel has launched strikes into Syria and Lebanon.