Israel declares war on Hamas, UAE calls for civilian protection in conflict - Trending

Israel declared war on Saturday as its soldiers engaged in street battles with Hamas fighters and launched an onslaught of air strikes on more than 500 targets in Gaza, a day after an unprecedented surprise attack.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the protection of civilians during the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and stressed that their immediate priority is to end the violence.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said that 74,000 people in the Gaza Strip have taken shelter in dozens of its schools following calls from Israel for residents of border areas to evacuate.

Powerful earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan on Saturday have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Taliban administration said on Sunday.