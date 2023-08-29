Etihad and Emirates warn of UK flight delays, Iraq hangs three convicts – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Etihad Airways and Emirates advise passengers travelling to and from the UK that there may be flight delays due to air-traffic control issues.

Iraq hangs three people convicted of involvement in a vehicle bombing in Baghdad that killed more than 300 people and wounded hundreds in 2016.

Negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over Addis Ababa's dam on the Nile appear to have ended without a breakthrough.

Najla Mangoush, Libya's Foreign Minister, flees to Turkey after being fired for meeting her Israeli counterpart in Italy last week.