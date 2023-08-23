New talent centre for Emiratis, eight people stuck in cable car rescued - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has unveiled a new talent centre to train Emirati jobseekers and provide them with in-demand skills.

Eight people who were trapped in a cable car dangling over a high ravine in north-western Pakistan have been rescued in a challenging operation involving helicopters and zip lines.

Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji said the country's national team would fight until the end as they prepare to return to the Fiba World Cup for the first time since 2013.

Ahsoka, a Star Wars original series, has made its debut on Disney Plus.