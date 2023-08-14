Abu Dhabi’s new climate strategy, Iraq's former finance minister investigated- Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Abu Dhabi's new climate strategy will focus on a shift towards cleaner energy sources, especially solar power.

Iraq’s former finance minister Ali Allawi has told The National he is unaware of the exact details of the charges brought against him in relation to the “heist of the century” investigation.

Oman recorded a budget surplus of 656 million Omani rials ($1.7 billion) in the first six months of 2023 on the back of higher oil revenue.

Mark Zuckerberg, head of Facebook owner Meta Platforms, has thrown cold water on claims by Elon Musk that the two billionaires are working out plans for a cage fight in Rome.