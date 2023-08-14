Zuckerberg says time to move on from cage fight since Musk 'isn't serious'

The billionaires have been pushing each other for a Mixed Martial Arts match

Rivalry between the two men intensified after Meta launched its Threads social media platform in July, competing with X. AFP
Aug 14, 2023
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said it is "time to move on" from the proposed cage fight challenge with Elon Musk since the Tesla chief executive is not serious about it.

Since June, the billionaire businessmen have been challenging each other to a Mixed Martial Arts cage fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Mr Zuckerberg said in a post on the Meta platform Threads late on Sunday.

"I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

In response to Mr Zuckerberg's message, Mr Musk said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: "Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow."

Rivalry between the two men intensified after Meta launched its Threads social media platform in July, competing with X, which is owned by Mr Musk.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk also said in a social media post that the proposed cage fight would be live-streamed on X.

However, last week, he posted that he will receive an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery.

Updated: August 14, 2023, 4:53 AM
