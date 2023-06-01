Jordan royal wedding, Dubai Ruler approves new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah will marry fiancee Rajwa Al Saif in Amman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approves a new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali, a luxury lifestyle project that will occupy an area twice the size of The Palm Jumeirah.

Riad Salameh appears before Beirut's Palace of Justice after a second international warrant for his arrest was issued in Europe while the US House of Representatives passes a bill to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling days before a potential default.