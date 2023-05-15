Turkey elections, Cyclone Mocha destroys homes, Dubai self-driving water taxis — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkey is set for a run-off election after a strong opposition performance in the first round of voting.

An “extremely severe” cyclone Mocha destroys homes and buildings in the coastal areas of Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed announces the birth of her baby daughter while Dubai unveils its first self-driving electric water taxi to support efforts to cut carbon emissions.