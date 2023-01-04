Burj Khalifa turns 13, Ronaldo welcome, Jeddah rain — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia says his primary focus is ensuring Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys his time on the pitch and winning with his new club.

Wednesday marks 13 years since Burj Khalifa was inaugurated, becoming the world's tallest building and a global landmark.

Some schools and universities in Jeddah have moved to remote learning after authorities warned people of heavy rain and advised them to stay indoors.

Palestine and Jordan request an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem.