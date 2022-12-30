World mourns Pele, Netanyahu returns, Dubai tourism — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the world remembers Brazilian football great Pele after his death at the age of 82 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Israel ushers in its most right-wing government amid international criticism for its ultranationalist religious stance under returning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Google search data reveals that a lot of people are searching for various inspirational New Year quotes to kick off 2023.

Dubai says it hosted 12.82 million overnight international visitors in the first 11 months of the year, more than 85 per cent of tourist numbers during the same period in 2019, before the onset of Covid-19.