Pele, Brazil football legend and three-time World Cup winner, dies aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pele, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29, to re-evaluate his colon cancer treatment. He was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, and was under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions”.

His death was confirmed by his daughter and manager.

He was moved to palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

"Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Pele - whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento - had a tumour removed from his colon in September last year and had been receiving hospital treatment on a regular basis.

He passed away peacefully on Thursday, a statement posted to his social media accounts confirmed.

Pele "enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love," read a post on his Instagram account.

"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations."

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

The former striker, who played for Brazil clubs Santos and New York Cosmos, won three World Cups with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected his contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.

Tributes poured in for the football star just minutes after his death was confirmed.

"A mere goodbye to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing," Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten."

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never forgotten," French striker Kylian Mbappe wrote on Twitter with a photo of the pair.

"Pele was one of the greatest, if not the greatest," wrote European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"He entertained billions, he introduced generations to the joys of football and showed the world there is no dream too big."

Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter said he was "immensely sad" to hear of his passing.

"The world mourns the greatest footballer in history and a wonderful personality. He celebrated the game like no other."