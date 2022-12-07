Morocco v Spain, Lebanon’s national income, Yemeni-led peace process — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Morocco knock out Spain on penalties to advance to the World Cup quarter-finals.

A new report says outside remittances account for more than half of Lebanon’s national income.

US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking calls for increased engagement and support for a Yemeni-led peace process.

Broadcaster Al Jazeera says it will file a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.