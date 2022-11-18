Twitter ‘closes office’, Emirati Moon mission, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Twitter employees were told that the company’s office buildings would be temporarily closed but would later reopen on November 21. Meanwhile, the decentralised social media platform Mastodon has become increasingly popular over the past few weeks.

The UAE has begun the countdown to the launch of the first Emirati mission to the Moon after a new launch date of November 28 was announced.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell met fans at Yas Marina Circuit as the teams touched down for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.