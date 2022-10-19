Etihad Aviation Group ownership, UAE to send aid to Ukraine, Iranian climber — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. On today's episode, the Abu Dhabi government transfers ownership of the Etihad Aviation Group, the parent of Etihad Airways, to holding company ADQ in a move aimed at transforming the emirate into a global aviation hub.

Jordan calls for discussions between the US and Saudi Arabia to solve the disagreement between the two countries over oil prices. Both Jordan and the Saudi Arabia are US allies, with Jordan dependent on Saudi oil to meet the bulk of its domestic consumption.

The UAE will send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine following an order by President Sheikh Mohamed, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Iranian female climber Elnaz Rekabi apologises on social media after competing without a compulsory headscarf, which she says fell off accidentally. Her apology comes after some reports suggested she had gone missing.