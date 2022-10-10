Dubai's Museum of the Future, Crimea bridge blast, World Mental Health Day - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot has been hired at Dubai's Museum of the Future. Named Ameca, the robot is capable of making facial expressions and reportedly even has a sense of humour.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day. The theme for this year is “make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”, and The National has put together a comprehensive guide to seeking mental health support in the UAE.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukraine for an explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia and Crimea. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the bridge linking the region to its transport network was opened four years later.

A 10-year-old Egyptian schoolgirl who fell into a coma after her teacher hit her on the head with a stick has died, according to the authorities. The pupil was struck by her Arabic tutor on the first day of school. Although banned by law, physical punishment is not uncommon at state schools in Egypt.