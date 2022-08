Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah gets engaged and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is seen in a SpaceX astronaut's suit for the first time.

Iraqi cleric and political leader Moqtada Al Sadr demands a rewrite of the constitution and there is a surge in Google searches about the US Inflation Reduction Act.