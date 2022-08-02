Al Qaeda leader killed, Iraq protests, UAE on alert after rain — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri is killed in an American drone strike in Afghanistan.

Tension runs high in Baghdad after Iraq’s main parliamentary bloc holds a protest near parliament, vowing to confront supporters of influential cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, who have occupied the building.

UAE authorities remain on alert after rain falls in the Northern Emirates a few days after last week's deadly floods, while Google reports a sharp increase in internet searches for information on Monkeypox in some parts of the world, including queries on which vaccines offer protection and who can receive the vaccine.