Saudi Crown Prince in Oman, EU to discuss Omicron, Israeli settlement plans - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has begun a tour of Gulf states with a visit to Oman, the EU is expected to discuss easing travel curbs on southern Africa and Rihanna, Kanye West and Drake are among celebrities who attended fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s memorial service.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is set to go to the International Space Station this week and Israeli officials freeze plans to build a contentious, large Jewish settlement at an abandoned airport in East Jerusalem.

Updated: December 7th 2021, 5:55 AM

