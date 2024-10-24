Can child stars escape the pressures of the entertainment world?

On Culture Bites this week, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews round up their favourite Halloween films to binge before October 31. From the classically frightening to the unsettling and gory, they share suggestions across several horror genres.

From Jordan Peele’s chilling alien mystery Nope to the grotesque body horror The Substance starring Demi Moore, there’s something for everyone. The hosts also compare the remakes of family-friendly spooky classics like Beetlejuice and Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

The ecology-focused Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival takes place this week at NYUAD’s Arts Centre under the theme All Living Beings. Enas and Farah highlight some of the most compelling features at the event, including two local short films developed by the UAE platform Climate Tribe. They discuss the festival’s mission for audiences to develop a greater appreciation for the interconnectedness of our worldly creatures.

After the tragic early death of former One Director star Liam Payne at the age of 31, fans around the world showed an overwhelming outpouring of emotions as they grieved. The singer was only 14 when he was thrust into the limelight, eventually spending more than half his life in the public eye. As his struggles with addiction and untimely death raise questions over the welfare of child stars, the hosts discuss the pressures of growing up within the entertainment industry.

