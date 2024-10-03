Culture Bites: The Palestinian storytellers sharing their lives with the world

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews cover the collective struggle of Coldplay fans who tried to buy tickets for the band’s concerts in Abu Dhabi in January.
People queued online for hours hoping to be among the lucky ones to get their hands on a ticket but many found tens or hundreds of thousands already ahead of them. Demand was so high that the concert's organisers decided on not two, but three additional shows, all set to take place in the same week at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Meanwhile, October 7 marks a year since the war in Gaza began. Enas and Farah take a moment to recognise some of the most powerful Palestinian voices, from journalists and artists, who are using their platforms to show the world what it’s been like to live through the violence. Among them are Motaz Azaiza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, Hind Khoudary and Bisan Owda, who have all been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Writer and journalist Plestia Alaqad has announced she’s releasing a memoir of her experiences, while Owda has won an Emmy for her coverage of the war. They also discuss artist Nabil Anani’s exhibition at Zawyeh Gallery in Dubai; Anani's work paints a picture of a free and peaceful Palestine.
This autumn, our palates are in for a treat as restaurants from all over the world begin opening their doors across the UAE. Farah takes Enas through some of the exciting venues coming to town. They spotlight both high-end and accessible eateries, as well as the culturally diverse experiences they will bring to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
