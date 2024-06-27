Culture Bites: Taylor Swift concert highlights, Elissa and all that jazz

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, host Farah Andrews is back, joining Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal. Farah has a lot to say about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, having attended an Edinburgh concert. The hosts chat about the intense energy of Swifties, which registered seismic activity recorded up to 6km away, and highlights from the night.

The hosts list the notable theatre shows and performances scheduled in the UAE this summer, such as Fleabag, Aida and Life of Pi, including when and where to see them.

Lebanese singer Elissa is the centre of the conversation as she celebrates 25 years of her career this week. The hosts discuss how she rose to fame in the 1990s, her influence in the Arab music world and how she opened up about her battle with breast cancer in a music video and a Netflix documentary.