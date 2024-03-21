Culture Bites: Do we really want to unmask Banksy?

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about Mother's Day in the region, which is celebrated on March 21. Enas reflects on motherhood and why it’s important to celebrate mothers, and the hosts discuss statements on motherhood made by British star Lily Allen, who has spoken recently of how becoming a mum affected her music career.

The hosts then talk about the first images of actor Timothee Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan on the set of A Complete Unknown, as filming began in New York this week. They discuss Chalamet’s outfit in the pictures, pondering if he looks like 19-year-old Dylan.

Farah talks about the new Banksy artwork that has appeared this week on the side of a building in north London and the team discuss the fictional settings from film, television and literature that they would move to if they could.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal then joins the conversation to recommend a list of books to read during Ramadan, including The Forty Rules of Love by Elif Shafak, The Baghdad Clock by Shahad Al Rawi and Minaret by Leila Aboulela. He also fills the hosts in on the television he watched during his time off.