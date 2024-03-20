Mother's Day deals in the UAE, from spa treatments to special meals

Much of the Arab world celebrates Mother's Day on March 21. In the UAE, residents can celebrate by taking taking loved ones to special dinners or gifting them hotel staycations and spa retreats. Here are some deals to check out across the Emirates.

Five-course meal at SHI

SHI restaurant in Bluewaters Island is serving a five-course menu for Mother's Day. Photo: SHI

Mums are in for a treat with a limited-time five-course meal at SHI, the Asian restaurant in Bluewaters Island.

It starts with a choice between baby spinach with miso yuzu sauce or crispy duck salad, followed by a platter of sushi and dim sum. For mains, the menu features crispy chicken with lime sauce, shredded duck with chilli garlic sauce, sweet and sour tiger prawns with lotus root as well as tofu and aubergine with black bean sauce. These come with wok fried rice and soft beverages. The meal ends with an Asian chocolate forest dessert.

To further celebrate the occasion, all dining mothers will be gifted with a rattan hat paired with a scarf. Selected ladies will also be given a rattan picnic basket containing an array of goodies. Resident singer Lulu will be on site to provide entertainment.

March 21, 1pm-1am; Dh195 per person; Bluewaters Island, Dubai; 04 393 9990

Free meal at Cafe Society

Dining mothers get a complimentary meal at the Dubai Marina restaurant on Thursday. On the menu are breakfast classics such as eggs benedict and toasted French brioche as well as hearty mains including salmon linguine and portobello truffle mushroom.

Guests can indulge in the restaurant's extensive dessert menu with offerings from chocolate dulce de leche to strawberry vanilla cheesecake.

The free meal applies after ordering a minimum of two main courses – so this is best for a whole family affair.

March 21; 9am-11pm; free third main course; Dubai Marina; 04 318 3755

Seasonal menu at Uchi

Uchi is offering a cherry-blossom-themed seasonal menu for Mother's Day. Photo: Uchi

The Japanese restaurant in Dubai International Financial Centre will be pink and flowery on Thursday.

Paying homage to the famous cherry blossoms of Japan, the Mother's Day menu will give a choice of three starters, a main course and a dessert. Dish selections will include sakura botan ebi or marinated prawns and sakura parfait, a blend of mochi, raspberry cremeux and green tea dacquoise, served with genmaicha and sakura sparkling tea.

March 21; noon-1am; Dh300 per person; Gate Village, DIFC; 04 298 5044

Free coffee at James

The French bistro, which has branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, is giving away complimentary coffee to mothers on Thursday. It also comes with a flower and a heartfelt card.

The offer is valid with any purchase of food at both Al Reem and Al Qana locations. On the extensive menu, dishes include half a dozen fine de claire oysters, Spanish octopus, steak tartare and black truffle ravioli.

March 21; 8am-2am at Reem Island, sunset-2am at Al Qana; free coffee, flower and card; 02 886 9949

Dessert on the house at Carine

Ladies dining at Carine on Thursday will be given a rose upon arrival, plus a complimentary dessert.

The Emirates Golf Club dining spot serves French-Mediterranean dishes, such as salade de pasteque made with watermelon, feta cheese, almond and basil; carpaccio de seriole avec condiment aux pommes; and thinly sliced yellowtail sashimi topped with apple relish.

March 21; Monday to Thursday, noon-2.45pm; Friday to Sunday, noon-3.15pm; Emirates Golf Club, Dubai; 04 417 9885

Spa deals at The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

The spa at The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, has discounts on some of its treatments. Photo: The St Regis Dubai, The Palm

If a much-needed spa day is of interest, the five-star hotel's Iridium Spa is offering 20 per cent off on all its facial and body treatments – whether it's treating yourself to a self-care day or giving as a gift to a loved one.

Treatments include a 120-minute caviar body ritual (Dh1,050), 60-minute sound healing session (Dh600) and 75-minute profound hydration facial (Dh850).

Until March 23, 10am-10pm; 20 per cent off; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; iridiumspastregisdubai.com

Discounted room and spa at Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai

The hotel in old Dubai's Deira is offering 25 per cent off on room rates inclusive of breakfast, in addition to other perks such as a mums-dine-for-free offer at the property's dining spots. Based on availability, guests can also get a free upgrade to the next room category. The stay also comes with 20 per cent off on spa services, as well as provision for late checkout.

Until March 25; from Dh360 per night; gloria-hotels.com

Macaron gift box at Laduree

Motherly love in the form of macarons, with Laduree's powder-pink box. Photo: Laduree

Motherly love is expressed at Laduree in the form of macarons, with a powder-pink box containing 12 sweet treats. From green-hued pistachio to lemon yellow, the collection features an array of colours and flavours.

Throughout March; Dh210 for a box of 12 macarons; all Laduree locations; laduree.ae