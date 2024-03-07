Culture Bites: Diving into the star-studded Ambani wedding that took over the internet

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews share some highlights from the Culture Summit, which was held in Abu Dhabi this week, and how it brought together leaders from various countries from diverse backgrounds.

Enas also talks about her visit to the new Bassam Freiha Art Foundation on Saadiyat Island, and the pieces showcased at the Echoes of the Orient exhibition. She also shares her thoughts on the minimalist design of the building.

Farah talks us through the Ambani pre-wedding extravaganza that took over the internet this week and shares her favourite fashion, jewellery and performance highlights from the star-studded multi-day event.

The hosts also pay tribute to maximalist fashion designer Iris Apfel who died this week aged 102 and discuss what she meant for the world of fashion and her legacy.