Culture Bites: Global artists call for Gaza ceasefire, Yemeni culture and Untold Dubai

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss how celebrities around the world are showing solidarity for Gaza on awards show red carpets, with many actors and actresses calling for a ceasefire. Stars who have spoken out about the war include American actor Mark Ruffalo and Spanish artists at the recent Goya Awards.

The hosts also talk about Al Yamaniah, a new publication founded by Yemeni-British singer Noha Al Maghafi, aka Intibint, which spotlights Yemeni female creatives and aims to create a space for the work of established and upcoming artists.

Enas and Farah then discuss Saltburn, a recently-released thriller comedy movie, sharing their impressions and rating it. They also enthuse over Netflix’s new limited series, One Day, and the trailer for Ariana Grande’s musical film Wicked.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal joins the conversation to talk about his favourite performances from Perform Sharjah, where 16 artists from diverse disciplines are giving a variety of live performances. He also lists some of the big names appearing this weekend at one of the UAE's most anticipated music festivals, Untold Dubai.