Alba Flores and other Spanish actors stand in solidarity with Gaza at Goya Awards

Many notable Spanish actors, writers, directors and celebrities stood in solidarity with Palestine and called for a ceasefire in Gaza at the Goya Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Whether on the red carpet, sitting in the audience or while accepting their awards, many of the personalities in attendance were seen wearing a sticker that featured an illustration of a watermelon in the centre with the word Gaza and the slogan, “Stop arms trade, ceasefire now.”

Renowned actress and singer Ana Belen shows solidarity with Gaza at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards. Reuters

Renowned actress and singer Ana Belen, who in 2017 was the recipient of the Goya of Honour Award in special recognition of her long career in the Spanish film industry, walked the red carpet with the sticker on the palm of her hand, which she pointed towards the fleet of photographers covering the event.

Director and writer Estibaliz Urresola was awarded her first Goya during the ceremony – Best New Director for film 20,000 Species of Bees, which received 15 nominations. While wearing the Gaza badge, Urresola gave an emotional speech on stage and made a powerful statement regarding her stance on Palestine.

“If this film talks about anything, it is the importance of naming things,” she said while on stage.

“And I also wanted to take the opportunity here to name that what is happening in Gaza is a genocide and we have to ask our governments to stop it.”

Writer and director Estibaliz Urresola took a moment on stage to speak about Gaza. Reuters

Actress Penelope Cruz was also at the Goya Awards ceremony wearing the Gaze badge over her Chanel haute couture dress. In 2014, Cruz, along with her husband actor Javier Bardem and other Spanish film personalities, signed an open letter condemning Israel's military action against Palestinians in Gaza.

Actress Alba Flores, best known for her roles as Saray Vargas in the series Locked Up and Nairobi in Money Heist, was also wearing the Gaza badge and shared her thoughts on the current conflict.

“In these dark times, with 30,000 dead, it is difficult to come and celebrate something,” she said.

“Hopefully things can be done from the Government of this country.”

Flores also made a point while on stage with singer Amaia Romero present the award for Best Original Song, veering off script to say, “good night and peace for Palestine, please,” which was followed by applause from the audience.

Gaza solidarity has been a trend of award shows across the world this year, with singer Annie Lennox voicing her support during a performance at the Grammys last week.