Culture Bites: Samia Halaby, Emmy Awards and musicals in the region

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal discuss the cancellation of Palestinian artist Samia Halaby’s first US retrospective, which was set to showcase more than 30 works from her career.

They also talk about the first Saudi Arabian grand opera, which will be staged in April and is inspired by ancient folktale Zarqa Al Yamama, about a woman blessed with foresight who unsuccessfully warns her tribe of imminent danger.

During the episode, Farah interviews Jason Arrow, the actor playing the leading role in hit Broadway musical Hamilton, which made its Middle East debut this week in Abu Dhabi.

Farah and Maan also shared their highlights from this week's Emmy Awards ceremony, commenting on the most notable wins (and red carpet looks).