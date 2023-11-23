Culture Bites: Abu Dhabi art, immersing with culture during Cop28 and UAE National Day

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about their recent trip to Abu Dhabi Art – which runs until November 26 – what artistic works really stood out for them, and how coffee beans can make great music.

Farah describes what Enas can expect on her first UAE National Day, but admits that this one may be a bit different because the day coincides with the upcoming Cop28.

The hosts delve into the world of Hollywood and a promotional video that has taken social media by storm and chat about the actresses who have stood up in support of Palestine and the repercussions they have suffered as a consequence.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal then joins Enas and Farah to chat about his recent cinema outing to watch Napoleon, his trip to see a Kuwaiti artist's exhibition, a mirror exhibition at the Burj Al Arab and a showing of Matilda where you can eat what you watch.