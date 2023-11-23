Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Several Abu Dhabi venues have announced their 52nd UAE National Day celebrations, which include an array of entertainment and cultural activities, from concerts to folkloric performances.

The biggest draw every year, however, are the awe-inspiring pyrotechnics displays, and there are a few spots across the capital to catch them.

The UAE recently confirmed that Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, will be a paid public holiday for private sector workers.

Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island's fireworks show during the 51st National Day. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

On December 2 and 3, the promenade on Al Maryah Island will be the perfect viewing spot for the annual fireworks display at 9pm.

Anyone can attend the show at no cost, but those who want to enjoy it with a meal can check out restaurants and cafes in the vicinity, including Michelin-starred 99 Sushi, LPM Restaurant and Bar, Asador de Aranda, Almayass and L’eto.

Yas Island

The fireworks show at Yas Marina Circuit during the 45th National Day. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

Head to Yas Bay Waterfront on December 2 and 3 to catch this year's fireworks display on Yas Island at 9pm.

Guests can participate in the fun for free, while restaurants in the area, including Daikan, Asia Asia, La Carnita and Paradiso, are also great viewing spots.

On December 1, there is also a National Day concert at the Etihad Arena, featuring performances by Emirati stars Hussain Al Jassmi, Balqees and Ahlam. Tickets to the 7pm show start at Dh250.

Al Wathba

Sheikh Zayed Festival highlights Sheikh Zayed's legacy and honours local customs and heritage. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The continuing Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba will have fireworks shows from December 1 to 3, as well as a spectacle of drones lighting up the sky.

The Emirates Fountain will be adorned with the colours of the UAE flag, while several cultural performances are taking place. Folkloric and military shows are in the line-up as well.

One of the country's largest cultural festivals, the three month event highlights Sheikh Zayed's legacy and honours local customs and heritage.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The hotel's facade will be lit up in National Day colours from November 27 to December 3. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The five-star hotel on the Abu Dhabi corniche is hosting a pyrotechnics and light show on the beachfront from 9pm on December 2, which will be visible to both guests and the public.

Before that, there is a National Day Air Show taking place at 3pm to 6pm, which can be viewed from the palace gardens where a family picnic set-up is arranged.

National Day festivities at the hotel starts on Monday with daily performances of Emirati Al Ayala dance. Guests can also enjoy themed afternoon tea and sample limited-edition menus from the eight restaurants and cafes.