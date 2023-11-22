Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over comments about Israel-Gaza war

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera has been fired from Scream 7 over posts she made on social media regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Sources have confirmed to Variety that Barrera has been dropped because her posts were deemed anti-Semitic.

In one post, she wrote: “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

In another post, Barrera said: “As we all wake up to what is (and has been) happening in Gaza and see it for what it is, it is very important to also understand: Just like all Palestinians are NOT Hamas, All Jewish people are NOT the Israeli Govt.

“Do not blame, or hate on, a whole group of people because of what some are doing,” she added. “I stand with all those caught in the crossfire. I pray for freedom and peace for you and your families.”

Variety’s source suggests that Barrera was fired over one post in particular that “floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media”. She wrote in an Instagram Story: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

The actress joined the horror franchise in 2022 and led its fifth and sixth films alongside Jenna Ortega.

Melissa Barrera, left, and Jenna Ortega star in Scream VI. Photo: Paramount Pictures

A Spyglass spokesperson issued a statement to Variety that said: “Spyglass’s stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Susan Sarandon

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon has also been dropped by her agency UTA after comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on Friday.

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she said.

Susan Sarandon had been represented by UTA since 2014. Getty Images

In comments captured on video, Sarandon also encouraged others to keep speaking out in support of Palestinians.

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” she said at the rally.

She encouraged attendees to “be strong, be patient, be clear and stand with anybody who has the courage to speak out” and thanked “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs”.

Sarandon has also come under scrutiny for sharing pro-Palestine posts on X, former known as Twitter, including posts by Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, who has been accused of anti-Semitism in the past.

Maha Dakhil

Last month, agent Maha Dakhil, co-head of film at agency CAA, also faced backlash and resigned from the agency’s board after she reshared an image on Instagram that said: “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.”

She added the caption: “That’s the line for me.” She then posted a second image that read: “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Dakhil has since deleted both images and made a public apology. “I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace,” Dakhil said in a statement to Variety.

“I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused,” she said.