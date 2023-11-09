Culture Bites: Dubai Design Week, Diwali in UAE and The Hunger Games prequel

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about a list of things people can see at Dubai Design Week, which runs until November 12, from installations by leading designers to exhibitions featuring eco-friendly and sustainable showcases.

They also share their excitement for Diwali and how the festival of lights is celebrated in the UAE, from house decorations to fireworks.

The hosts talk about Ed Sheeran’s concert in Dubai in January and when you can get tickets, as well as The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is released in the UAE next week.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal speaks about Duality, an art exhibition opening at The Third Line gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, and shows to check out at the Theatre of Digital Art.