Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi's push into the entertainment industry: Business Extra

Abu Dhabi plans to invest $6 billion over the next five years in its cultural and creative industries to create new jobs and attract talent.

One of the mega-projects at the heart of the plan is the Yas Creative Hub, a 27-hectare development expected to create 16,000 jobs over the next decade, tripling the number of people employed in the sector in the UAE capital.

Michael Garin, chief executive of TwoFour54 Abu Dhabi, which is behind the project, joins co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner this week.

Mr Garin fields questions on the timing of the project, Hollywood-level production value and why Abu Dhabi is smart to get into show business.

Read more

In this episode

The Yas Creative Hub (0m 45s)

Who is coming to the Hub? (4m 40s)

Abu Dhabi to attract world-class talent (9m 30s)

The incentive to come to Yas (13m 56s)