Business Extra: How family values continue to drive the progress of Danube Group

The Danube Group is a prime example of how 1990s opportunities in the UAE combined with business acuity to create a regional success story.

Having learnt tough retail lessons selling items from a Mumbai street cart, the brand’s founders went on to create a conglomerate that today employs thousands and contributes to the GCC economy.

The Group includes Danube Home and Milano home improvement products, a highly visible real estate development portfolio, a busy building materials segment and a branded Dubai Metro station beside the company’s Jebel Ali headquarters.

In this episode of Business Extra, host David Dunn hears from Danube Group’s vice chairman, Anis Sajan, on the early life events that coloured his outlook and ultimately shaped his successful UAE business journey. During the conversation, Mr Anis emphasises the importance of mentoring and empowering the younger generation for sustainable growth in businesses and communities.

Mr Anis's sons Azhar, founder of the upmarket Casa Milano, and Sahil, Milano director, also talk about how they are taking the organisation forward amid a thriving UAE economy.

