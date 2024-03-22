Business Extra: Ramadan Edition - How can AI provide solutions to improve our lives?

It’s Ramadan, a time of reflection and renewal in all aspects of life. And though it might seem like quite the juxtaposition, the themes of reflection and renewal are not lost on technology – especially in an age of artificial intelligence.

AI is testing our relationship with technology like never before. It’s offering endless possibilities; it’s also creating ample concern, often overshadowing the possibilities.

In this episode, we’re taking a look at the many upsides offered by artificial intelligence, and how those upsides offer an opportunity for renewal and reflection on multiple levels. For health care, education, sustainability and energy, those closest to AI say it can ratchet up solutions.

Host Cody Combs is joined this week by Dr Mohamed Alloghani, senior adviser to the president of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.