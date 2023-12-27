Business Extra: What trends will shape 2024?

A new year is around the corner, and that particular time is always a great opportunity to look back and reflect.

However, it's also essential to look ahead as well and understand the forces that will shape the coming year. 2024 promises to be a pivotal year, with major shifts in technology, political economy, and evolving factors.

Host Cody Combs sits down with Sam Blatteis, co-founder and chief executive of The MENA Catalysts, to talk about what breakthroughs we can expect in 2024, and how will businesses leverage AI to stay ahead of the curve.