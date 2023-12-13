Business Extra: Climate Edition – Building sustainable cities

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy will be moving into one of Masdar City’s net-zero buildings by the end of 2024, which shows the commitment to energy transition and a net-zero economy by 2050.

Masdar City’s director of growth Steve Severance told Business Extra host Cody Combs on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate summit that city aims to be the world’s largest collection of net-zero buildings.

Mr Severance also talked about how Masdar City has become a model for urban development, as well as the vital role of sustainable growth in the broader context of Cop28.

During the interview, he also pointed how Abu Dhabi has become a real player in artificial intelligence projects in terms of research and implementation.