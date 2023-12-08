Business Extra: Climate Edition - Is finance the solution?

Participants at Cop28 in Dubai are more adamant about cutting emissions this time, chief executive of Dynamic Planet Kristin Rechberger told Business Extra host Cody Combs in an interview on the sidelines of the climate summit.

Ms Rechberger said there was a greater presence of nature-preserving pavilions at this Cop than at any previous climate summit. She also talked about green finance, blue finance and the importance of climate funds.

She said her transition from being an executive at National Geographic to founding Dynamic Planet was about finding a way to restore nature and make money at the same time, and to encourage businesses to enter that realm.

Dynamic Planet was founded in 2012 to “help advance markets to restore nature” through adopting new business models. It also focuses on developing responsible business with high-impact partners that regenerate landscapes, seascapes and communities.