How UAE-US ties spur stability and growth – Business Extra

The relationship between the UAE and the US is perhaps one of the most important for stability in the wider region. The two nations have been allies for decades, working across defence, energy, technology and investment.

However, these ties are currently going through what the UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, called a “stress test".

When the countries eventually move into a new phase, it has the potential to be something quite exciting and promising that encompasses technology, culture, energy and defence.

That's according to Sean Murphy, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

He tells host Mustafa Alrawi that the UAE-US relationship is “built on solid foundations".

“It is built on these interpersonal connections between people, between business people, between scientists, between students, between academics. And so, we are very confident that the success of the [last] 50 years, will continue into the next 50 years of the UAE's history.”

Episode Transcript: