Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

Nilanjana Gupta takes a look behind the scenes of Expo 2020 Dubai.

With one hundred days to go before Expo 2020 opens its gates, the grounds are buzzing. The site is bigger than 600 football fields. And there are twenty thousand workers busy building, welding and adding the final touches ahead of the grand opening on October 1. The event, running over six months, will be one of the most ambitious ever held.

Updated: June 23, 2021 07:57 AM

