Beyond the Headlines: Cyclone Mocha wrecks Myanmar Rohingya’s lives and hopes

On May 14, Cyclone Mocha unleashed its fury upon the port town of Sittwe in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. The devastation was catastrophic, particularly for the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

More than a week after the disaster, the survivors lack shelter, food and clean water to drink. Human rights activists describe their suffering as a silent genocide by Myanmar’s military junta.

This week on Beyond The Headlines, host Anjana Sankar looks at one of the most distressing stories of despair and survival coming out of Myanmar in the aftermath of the cyclone.