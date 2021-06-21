Amazon sale, India third wave warning, 1,850 new cases - The Daily Update
Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including an Alabama car crash, Kobe Bryant and Usain Bolt
On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Abu Dhabi sets up a fast-track court to handle minor financial disputes and Amazon's biggest sale of the year has started.
A road safety campaigner says employers in Dubai should provide safety gear for workers who commute by bicycle, and India is weeks from a third wave after relaxing Covid-19 rules, experts say.
