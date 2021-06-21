Amazon sale, India third wave warning, 1,850 new cases - The Daily Update

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including an Alabama car crash, Kobe Bryant and Usain Bolt

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Abu Dhabi sets up a fast-track court to handle minor financial disputes and Amazon's biggest sale of the year has started.

A road safety campaigner says employers in Dubai should provide safety gear for workers who commute by bicycle, and India is weeks from a third wave after relaxing Covid-19 rules, experts say.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including an Alabama car crash, Kobe Bryant and Usain Bolt.

Updated: June 21, 2021 09:23 AM

