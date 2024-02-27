Biden on ceasefire, Nato appoints native Arabic speaker as spokeswoman – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden says he hopes there will be a ceasefire in place in the Israel-Gaza war by “the end of the weekend”.

Nato appoints British citizen and native Arabic speaker Farah Dakhlallah as the alliance's next spokeswoman.

The US military says its forces destroyed three unmanned surface vessels, two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and a one-way-attack drone that were being prepared to be launched towards the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Taylor Swift’s father has been accused of assaulting a paparazzi photographer in Australia.