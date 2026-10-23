Capt Smit Machchhar is ‘more than a pilot’

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Stay blessed, Capt Machchhar

This is regarding Mina Al-Oraibi’s conversation with flydubai captain Smit Machchhar (October 19): Capt Machchhar said: “It’s about moving forward, not staying stuck in the moment.” I see a courageous, honest man who has chosen gratitude over bitterness. May God bless you, captain. – Joey Habgood

Capt Machchhar suffered a lot in those moments, when he was being attacked. He must have been terrified. Yet he showed the courage to fight back and ended up saving so many lives. It’s in moments like these that a person’s true character is revealed. – Divyanshi

I’ve waited so much time to finally see Capt Machchhar in an interview. Thanks to The National News for this and thanks to the captain for his courage. May God bless him more, and hoping for that speedy and full recovery. I’ve been following this flydubai story ever since it happened, and I’m getting emotional watching this. – Hanna Alexandria Abordo

Your courage, strength and incredible willpower in the face of danger are truly inspiring. Your calmness, quick decisions and dedication to protecting every passenger reflect the true spirit of a pilot. You didn’t just fly a plane that day; you showed the world what courage, responsibility and humanity really mean. You are more than a pilot – you are a real-life hero. We salute you. We love you, and we will always remember your bravery. – Vipin

A proud moment for the UAE

I write in reference to the article UAE’s Ali Alhosani becomes first Emirati to be elected executive director at IMF (October 16): an important appointment that I am confident will bring even greater prestige and recognition to the UAE. Congratulations to Ali Alhosani on this remarkable achievement. May this be the beginning of a successful journey, delivering meaningful results, strengthening the UAE’s international standing, and creating new opportunities for the country and its future generations. Wishing him every success in this important role. – Luca Barton Conti, Calolziocorte, Italy

A proud moment for the UAE. Ali Alhosani is the first Emirati executive director at the IMF, and many young Arab professionals in finance will look up to this. Mabrook. – Adnan Feroz, Dubai

Congratulations. This is really exceptionally and commendable for the UAE, and for Ali Alhosani. This is big. – Pratik Das, Dubai

Wow, what an honour! Congratulations to Ali Alhosani and the whole UAE nation. – Marsha Lipton, Abu Dhabi

Tackling obesity

I read Shireena Al Nowais’s article Weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Foundayo to be packaged in UAE (October 20) with keen interest. Obesity has become a major global health concern, affecting people around the world. Proactive measures to promote healthier lifestyles, improve access to appropriate treatment and raise awareness about the long-term consequences of obesity are essential. Of course, while these medicines may provide valuable support for eligible patients, their use should always be guided by qualified healthcare professionals, with due attention to safety and individual health needs. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India