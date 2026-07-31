Japan earthquake reminds us about the frailty of human life

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Fragility of human life

I write in reference to your story Thirteen killed in Japan earthquake as search continues for survivors (July 29): Natural disasters remind us of how fragile human life can be. The devastating earthquake in Japan is another painful reminder of the power of nature. May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives and grant strength and patience to their families during this difficult time. May Allah protect all people around the world from disasters, dangers, and hardships. - Mahbub Ul Hasan

F-35 fighters

I write in reference to your video showing US President Donald Trump rebuffing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey (July 27): Turkey should stay away from such arms deals. Instead, it should consistently advance its own development plan for modern fighter jets and further expand its capabilities and capabilities to become independent in the long term. With its growing defence industry, Turkey already has considerable potential and the corresponding know-how. – Adil Dalli

Foul play

I write regarding your story Gianni Infantino hits back at World Cup critics: 'You were consumed by hate' (July 27): It was quite obvious that when it came to the games, everything about it, except Spain winning, was bad. Favouritism, unnecessary hydration breaks, biased refereeing and politics influencing the outcome of an already decided match. – Mohamed Riaz Azmuth

Palestinian resilience

I write in reference to your video about Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responding after a young Palestinian girl filmed a mural of him being painted amid the war's devastation (July 27): This stance proves that humanity needs no borders or passports. All greetings to Mr Sanchez for his noble stance, giving a child from Gaza a moment of joy and confirming that the voice of Gaza reaches those who have courage and conscience. – Ahmad Kali

Tanker troubles

I write in reference to your video about the US military disabling a tanker after it attempted to breach a blockade on Iranian ports (July 26): According to US Central Command, the sanctioned tanker Charminar is part of a network supplying Iranian fuel to the Houthis in Yemen. This is the Iranian regime’s true face: exporting resources, arming proxies and spreading instability across the region. How many more times must the Iranian regime prove that it will not change, but only adapt its methods of aggression? – AJP Cardoss