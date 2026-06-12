We must not lose sight of what Israel is doing in Lebanon right now

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With Lebanon in spirit

I write in reference to Nada Maucourant Atallah’s article Israeli displacement strategy empties Tyre’s Christian quarter for first time (June 9): my thoughts are with the people of Lebanon as they are being killed, injured and displaced by Israeli forces. Almost every hour, another breaking news alert appears. The visuals coming out of Lebanon are similar to the ones that continue to emerge from Gaza. Families being wiped out, medics being killed while responding to massacres and entire neighbourhoods being reduced to rubble. It is the same Israeli tactics, the same oppression and the same devastation inflicted on civilians – sadly, tolerated by much of the international community. Enough is enough. – Name withheld upon request

Diplomacy, please

I write in reference to David Vujanovic’s article Trump and Iran envoy express optimism over deal (June 9): both sides should remain committed to the agreement and ensure that any ceasefire or peace arrangement is strictly respected. The sooner a lasting deal is reached through peaceful negotiations, the greater the relief, not only for the region but also for the global economy, which has been affected by uncertainty and rising tensions. It is hoped that both parties will continue to engage constructively so that the negotiations can lead to a peaceful and sustainable resolution. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Oppression of women

I write in reference to Adla Massoud's article Taliban school ban leaves nearly 3.8 million Afghan girls out of education, UN warns (June 8): this is not about religion at all. This is the Taliban's own policy to control the public and keep the women uneducated. Islam encourages women to study. In countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey, if parents do not send their children – both boys and girls – to school, they will face legal action from the government for neglecting them and violating their fundamental rights to education. – Name withheld upon request

Mango season is here

The mango season is in vogue in India. Every day brings this delicious fruit on to our plates, whether it’s the Dasheri or the Banarasi Langra from northern India, or the celebrated Alphonso from the country’s west. The Alphonso has conquered the world. Even residents of the UAE, UK and US love this variety. It’s little wonder that India exports it in large quantities. It fetches better prices abroad than it does in India. Large Alphonso mangoes are thus not easily available here. We eat smaller mangoes, at higher prices. In Dubai, which is a cosmopolitan city, mangoes are available throughout the year, shipped not just from India, but also from Pakistan, the Philippines and parts of Africa. My previous visits to the mango section at Spinneys or Carrefour have always delighted my heart. The various colours of these mangoes – yellow, red, orange and green – are joyful even to look at. The UAE is really a mango lovers’ paradise. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

The UAE’s resilience

I write in reference to the video showing Emirates president Tim Clark saying the airline will introduce measures to reassure passengers and remains prepared to expand services as conditions improve (June 10): I am not worried about what the future will look like – not because of what Tim Clark said but because I am completely confident in the leadership here. Yes, the current situation is not great, but the UAE is resilient and always will be. The country has emerged from many difficult situations before this one. Also, the broader region was never always stable, having had conflicts since even before the birth of the UAE. – Name withheld upon request