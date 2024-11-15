A child sleeps on his mother's grave

With regard to Hala Nasar's report 'I miss hugging her': Gazan boy, eight, spends nights sleeping on mother's grave (November 8): The pain in this child's eyes is palpable. Having parents to see us grow up is a blessing. This war has made too many children lose a parent or be orphaned. The war must end now.

Saquib Khan, Dubai

This is so emotional. May God bless Zain and his family and give them the strength to endure the loss. It breaks my heart.

Rem Samson, Abu Dhabi

Curbing dangerous drivers

Regarding Anam Rizvi's report New cameras in Dubai catch driver using two mobile phones at once (November 9): I think the worst offenders are the drivers who have their children on their laps when driving.

Kadri S, Dubai

There's a need to start handing out hefty punishments for lane indiscipline. The lack of patience and manners on the roads causes a lot of accidents and traffic build up.

Lee Kirkman, Dubai

Very risky for other people on the road as well. People really should learn to be more vigilant and realise anything can happen at these speeds.

Reem Ash, Dubai

A surgeon's testimony about Gaza's children

In reference to Thomas Harding's article Israel's killer drones 'pick off' Gaza's children (November 13): The Member of Parliament Sarah Champion is so graceful in her intelligence. She acknowledges Professor Nizam Mamode's pain and gives him some time to collect himself. So respectful of his pain and his time. Rarely have we seen this kind of empathy from a western MP.

Lina Abyad, Beirut, Lebanon

This is shocking to me. How can the world continue to allow Israel to act like this? It seems like all other countries are afraid.

Marcio Santos, Toronto, Canada

The new world order seems to not care about the horror expressed by the majority of people and caters only to the whims of a few in the Israeli government.

Iffat M, Dubai

What happens to Palestine once Trump takes over?

Regarding the editorial The Arab world won't let Israel sideline Palestine (November 13): Trump's solution to ending the conflict may involve annexation of the West Bank and then he may celebrate his victory of managing to end the conflict. There are clues to what might happen already. One has to only look at who he has appointed in his cabinet so far to recognise this.

Mo Masood, Freetown, Sierra Leone

