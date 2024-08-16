With regard to Taniya Dutta's report Protesting Kolkata doctors claim cover-up in killing of trainee Indian medic after arrest (August 13): The 31-year-old resident doctor killed so brutally while she was on shift at a hospital was a chilling story. It is not surprising that the city of Kolkata and the entire country is protesting against the crime, reminding women once again of how unsafe the streets and even supposed safe places can be.

Doctors are often viewed as the saviours of humanity. Perhaps this case is all the more shocking because the vile treatment of a medical professional has shaken the public even more than other cases of violence against women. The extent of injuries on the body of the deceased doctor were shocking and such a state of affairs is tragic and highly condemnable. It's unacceptable in any society. The police have arrested a civic volunteer, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. The case raises several questions and it is no wonder that protests across cities have disrupted patient care. Crimes against women cannot be tolerated.

K Ragavan, Denver, Colorado

Unending heartbreaks in Gaza

With regard to the editorial Gaza twins' deaths show the brutal cost of diplomatic failure (August 15): The picture of Mohammad Al Qumsan holding the birth certificates of his newborn twins who weren't allowed to live more than mere days is gut-wrenching. The plight of the Palestinians and what they continue to suffer is beyond imagining. It's horrifying how badly the international community is failing in getting this to stop.

Stephanie M, Edinburgh, Scotland

These are such subhuman acts. Can no world power stop Israel, stop killing innocent people and end the occupation.

Ingrid von Seggerb, Bali, Indonesia

Is the US being completely controlled by Israel? Why are they still insisting on supplying Israel the weapons to devastate innocent lives? Why is the US approving $20 billion weapons packages for Israel?

Linda Di, Dubai

This is ghastly. May this grieving father have the strength to endure this unbearable pain. Israel and Hamas must end the war now. More such tragedies have to be prevented.

Vinay Suresh Panthayil

Imane Khelif: victory is hers

With reference to Steve Luckings's report Imane Khelif: Olympic champion names Elon Musk and JK Rowling in cyberbullying lawsuit (August 14): Great to see the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif emerge victorious with a gold medal. It was well-deserved after a really difficult and stressful Olympics journey. She has much to be proud of.

Ellias Kad, Dubai

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



Wonka Director: Paul King Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant Rating: 2/5

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

Company profile Company: Zywa

Started: 2021

Founders: Nuha Hashem and Alok Kumar

Based: UAE

Industry: FinTech

Funding size: $3m

Company valuation: $30m

The specs Powertrain: Single electric motor

Power: 201hp

Torque: 310Nm

Transmission: Single-speed auto

Battery: 53kWh lithium-ion battery pack (GS base model); 70kWh battery pack (GF)

Touring range: 350km (GS); 480km (GF)

Price: From Dh129,900 (GS); Dh149,000 (GF)

On sale: Now

UPI+facts More+than+2.2+million+Indian+tourists+arrived+in+UAE+in+2023

More+than+3.5+million+Indians+reside+in+UAE

Indian+tourists+can+make+purchases+in+UAE+using+rupee+accounts+in+India+through+QR-code-based+UPI+real-time+payment+systems

Indian+residents+in+UAE+can+use+their+non-resident+NRO+and+NRE+accounts+held+in+Indian+banks+linked+to+a+UAE+mobile+number+for+UPI+transactions

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded